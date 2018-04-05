Weekend Picks: Kyle Abraham, Bedlam, the Breeders and more

We have a healthy selection of performing-arts picks for the weekend. Dance companies Abraham.in.Motion and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet offer new works, Orange County Women’s Chorus and Men in Blaque team up to sing Haydn, and Bedlam theater company gives alternating performances of plays by Shakespeare and Shaw. Also, alt-rockers the Breeders bounce back with three shows; West Los Angeles Symphony returns to Royce Hall; and the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens celebrates the Bard of Avon.

There’s no place like “Dearest Home” with Abraham.in.Motion. Choreographer Kyle Abraham and company turn away from the sociopolitical to explore matters of the heart in what’s billed as intimate, immersive and interactive work presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. Freud Playhouse, UCLA, 245 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $29-$59. www.cap.ucla.edu

The plays are the things for Bedlam. Four actors from this New York-based company take on all the roles in barebones stagings of Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet” and George Bernard Shaw’s historical drama “Saint Joan,” running in repertory. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. “Hamlet,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; ends April 14. “Joan,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday; ends April 15. $45 and up. www.thebroadstage.com

Bedlam theater company will perform "Hamlet" and "Saint Joan" in repertory at the Broad Stage. Charles King

The Orange County Women’s Chorus and the Irvine group Men in Blaque celebrate their 20th anniversaries by joining forces for two performances of Haydn’s biblically themed 18th century oratorio “The Creation.” Sung in English. St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach. 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $15-$35. www.ocwomenschorus.org

The Orange County Women's Chorus will sing Haydn's "The Creation" in Huntington Beach. Orange County Women's Chorus

The Breeders, the on-again, off-again alt-rock act fronted by former Pixies’ bassist Kim Deal, barnstorm through Southern California in support of “All Nerve,” the band’s first album in 10 years. 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $40. www.fondatheatre.com. Also 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. $35-$40. www.acehotel.com. And at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Observatory, 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana. $29.50. www.observatoryoc.com

Kim Deal, front, with, from left, Josephine Wiggs, Kelley Deal and Jim Macpherson. Marisa Gesualdi

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet teams up with acclaimed pianist Joyce Yang to perform Finnish choreographer Jorma Elo’s new work “Half/Cut/Split.” 8 p.m. Thursday at Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. $48-$100. www.thebarclay.org. Also 8 p.m. Saturday at Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. $33 and up. www.ValleyPerformingArtsCenter.org

Pianist Joyce Yang joins Aspen Santa Fe Ballet for shows in Irvine and Northridge. Michele Cardamone

West Los Angeles Symphony marks its 26th year with a wide-ranging program that includes Mozart’s epic “Jupiter” Symphony and Rodrigo’s guitar-centric “Concierto Andaluz” featuring guitarist Scott Tennant. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.wlasymphony.com