Weekend Picks: Diana Ross, L.A. Dance Project, 'Matthew Shepard' and more

Southern California has live music galore this weekend, as Diana Ross graces the stage at the Hollywood Bowl, the eclectic ensemble Partch returns to REDCAT, and the oratorio “Considering Matthew Shepard” comes to the Ford Theatres. Also, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” opens, the drama “Ripe Frenzy” closes, and L.A. Dance Project makes its Orange County debut. Finally, a beloved author is remembered in a “Bloomsday” event at the Hammer.