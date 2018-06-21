Advertisement

Weekend Picks: Herencia Flamenca, the Gay Men’s Chorus and more

Jun 21, 2018 | 6:00 AM
The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles returns to the Alex Theatre in Glendale for its annual summer concert. (James Geiger)

Summer’s in full swing, and that means outdoor happenings galore including Pasadena Pops at the Los Angeles County Arboretum, TaikoProject and special guests at the Ford Theatres, and Father John Misty topping a triple bill at the Bowl. Indoors, there’s Herencia Flamenca at the Luckman, Los Angeles Opera’s “Scare Pair” at the Broad Stage, and CalPhil at Disney Hall. And you can dance if you want to when Dance Downtown sambas into Grand Park in DTLA.

The Gay Men’s Chorus at the Alex

For its annual summer concert, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles throws open the doors of the proverbial “celluloid closet” for the song-and-dance spectacular “The Pink Carpet: The Portrayal of LGBTQ People in Film.” “Will & Grace’s” Leslie Jordan serves as master of ceremonies. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. June 23-24. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$90. www.gmcla.org

Flamenco at the Luckman Theatre

Herencia Flamenca — the L.A.-based company led by the Barcelona-born husband-and-wife duo guitarist Paco Arroyo and singer-dancer Yolanda Arroyo — brings a little bit of Spain to Southern California with a showcase that features several flamenco singers, dancers and musicians from the fabled Andalusia region including special guest dancer Angel Muñoz direct from Cordoba. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $30-$65. www.luckmanarts.org

Herencia Flamenca's Yolanda Arroyo and company will perform at the Luckman Theatre at Cal-State L.A.
Father John Misty, et al., at the Bowl

KCRW’s annual World Festival summer series continues with a triple bill made in Americana heaven. Up-and-coming Brooklyn-based alt-rockers Big Thief get the ball rolling, followed by the old-timey sounds of Gillian Welch with longtime collaborator David Rawlings. And capping off the evening, it’s the sardonic-yet-sweet lyrical stylings of singer-songwriter Father John Misty. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Sunday. $15-$160. www.hollywoodbowl.com
Singer-songwriter Father John Misty headlines a show on Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl.
Pasadena Pops at the Arboretum

Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops open their summer season with “That’s Entertainment: Gershwin to Sondheim,” a salute to classic show tunes and standards. With guest vocalists Liz Callaway, Aaron Lazar and Brighton Thomas. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $10-$150. www.pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Pasadena Pops launches another summer of outdoor concerts at the L.A. County Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
L.A. Opera’s ‘Scare Pair’ in Santa Monica

It’ll be like Halloween in June when L.A. Opera’s “Off Grand” series presents “Scare Pair: Usher House + Canterville Ghost,” a double bill of composer Gordon Getty’s one-act adaptations of the Edgar Allen Poe terror tale and Oscar Wilde’s spooky comedy fable. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $44 and up. www.laopera.org

Matthew Burns stars in "The Canterville Ghost," one-half of LA Opera's "Scare Pair"at the Broad Stage.
TaikoProject and guests at the Ford Theaters

The drumming and dancing never stop as local ensemble TaikoProject shares the stage with Kitsune Taiko and special guest Blue13 Dance Company for the Japan-meets-Bollywood-inspired offering, “Rhythmic Relations 2018.” Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $15-$50. www.FordTheatres.org

TaikoProject performs as part of "Rhythmic Relations 2018" at the Ford Theatres.
California Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Maestro Victor Vener and California Philharmonic present their summer-season opener, “Made in America.” The program includes Dvorak’s “New World Symphony,” Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” narrated by :Underground” costar Aldis Hodge, and a selection of Sinatra hits featuring Broadway’s Kevin Earley. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 p.m. Sunday. $33-$123. www.calphil.com

Maestro Victor Vener will lead California Philharmonic's summer opener at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
The Music Center’s Dance Downtown returns

Samba like you mean it when the Music Center’s annual Dance Downtown series kicks off another summer with a celebration of that high-energy Afro-Brazilian dance form. As always, local dance instructors will be on hand to show you some moves so you can get into the groove. For those too shy to hit the dance floor, you can always park it on the lawn and watch. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays. Free. www.musiccenter.org

The Music Center's Dance Downtown series returns to Grand Park in downtown L.A.
