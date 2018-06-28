Weekend Picks for June 28-July 1: Minnelli and Feinstein, Pacific Opera Project and more

A rare live appearance by Liza with a “z” Minnelli tops our performing-arts picks this weekend. Also on tap: Pacific Opera Project’s “La Gazzetta” in Highland Park, No-one Art House’s dance work “Sky Echo” at the Getty, singer Janelle Monáe at the Greek, and “Grease” on the big screen at the Bowl. And last but by no means least, Tom Hanks takes his final bows as Falstaff in “Henry IV.”

Minnelli, Feinstein at Segerstrom Center

What good is sitting alone in your room? Come see and hear Liza Minnelli — Oscar winner, Hollywood royalty and sometime “Arrested Development” costar — as the legendary entertainer shares the stage with singer-pianist and longtime friend Michael Feinstein for an evening of songs and stories. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $79 and up. www.scfta.org

Pacific Opera Project presents ‘La Gazetta’

Extra, extra! Read all about it! For its next production, Pacific Opera Project presents “La Gazzetta (The Newspaper).” A father takes out an ad seeking a wealthy suitor for his daughter in Rossini’s rarely produced 19th century comic fable. Sung in Italian with English supertitles. Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Avenue 57, L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; ends July 7. $15-$30; tables, $70-$160. www.pacificoperaproject.com

Pacific Opera Project stages Rossini's comic tale "La Gazzetta (The Newspaper)" at the Highland Park Ebell Club. Josh Shaw

Dance work ‘Sky Echo’ at the Getty

No-one Art House will make a big splash when it helps launch a new summer season of the Getty’s Friday Flights series with “Sky Echo,” a new site-specific dance work by L.A.-based choreographer Samantha Blake Goodman performed in the museum’s fountains and featuring live accompaniment by vocalist and electronic musician Akua. The Getty Center, North Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday. Free. www.getty.edu

No-one. Art House performs choreographer Samantha Blake Goodman's "Sky Echo" at the Getty Center. David Aragon

‘Henry IV’ closes in West L.A.

It’s your last weekend to catch Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles’ production of “Henry IV.” In his L.A. stage debut, mega movie star Tom Hanks plays the rascal-rogue-ruffian Sir John Falstaff opposite Hamish Linklater’s prodigal Prince Hal in a condensed, outdoor staging of Parts 1 and 2 of the Bard’s historical drama. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. The Japanese Garden, West Los Angeles VA Campus, 11301 Wilshire Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. $79-$500. www.shakespearecenter.org

Tom Hanks plays Falstaff in "Henry IV," presented by the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles. Craig Schwartz

Janelle Monáe at the Greek

Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, activist, noted pansexual and perhaps the hardest-working woman in showbiz, Janelle Monáe takes it to the stage in support of her latest release, the sci-fi-styled, Prince-inspired concept album “Dirty Computer.” Soul duo St. Beauty opens the show. Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $25-$99.50. www.lagreektheatre.com

Singer Janelle Monáe will perform Thursday night at the Greek Theatre. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

‘Grease Sing-A-Long’ at the Bowl

Oh, those summer nights! An all-new “Grease Sing-A-Long” celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 1978 musical comedy that costarred John Travolta and Olivia Newtown-John as 1950s teenagers in love. Original cast member Didi Conn (“Frenchy”) hosts the screening and related festivities, and veteran doo-woppers Sha Na Na will give a pre-show performance. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $12 and up. www.hollywoodbowl.com