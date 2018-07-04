Weekend Picks: Fourth of July concerts, the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival and more

Outside is the place to be this on long and hot holiday weekend, with Independence Day events including the Go-Go’s at the Hollywood Bowl and Pacific Symphony at Pacific Amphitheatre — both with fireworks. Elsewhere, Dead & Company rock out at Chavez Ravine, Pasadena Symphony & Pops play a free concert at Pasadena City Hall, and the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival returns with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” If you absolutely have to be inside with some A/C, there’s the opening-night gala of the annual iPalpiti Festival at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Fourth of July with the Go-Go’s
They still got the beat! The Go-Go’s — the L.A.-based, 1980s all-girl rock band that isn’t the Bangles — share the stage with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West for an evening of pop tunes, patriotic music and more in the annual “July 4th Fireworks Spectacular.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $7-$282. www.hollywoodbowl.com
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at Griffith Park
It’s time for Independent Shakespeare Company’s Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival. And what better show to kick things off than “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the Bard’s fairy-filled sylvan fantasy set in and around ancient Athens. The Old Zoo at Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; other dates through Sept. 2. Free. www.iscla.org
iPalpiti Festival begins at Disney Hall
The iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates, which showcases rising classical musicians from around the world, launches its 21st season with a schmancy gala. Maestro Eduard Schmieder will lead the iPalpiti Orchestra in Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, plus works by Webern and Bach. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday. $10-$180. www.iPalpiti.org
Dead & Company at Dodger Stadium
The Grateful Dead is long gone, but the Jerry Garcia-less Dead & Company just keeps truckin’ on. Original bandmates Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann are joined by singer-guitarist John Mayer and others for a long, strange trip down memory lane. Patchouli is optional. Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday. $12 and up. www.ticketmaster.com
Pacific Symphony’s July 4 Spectacular
Pacific Symphony will perform patriotic favorites and will be joined by tribute artists Brass Transit for a salute to the music of the band Chicago in the orchestra’s annual “July 4 Spectacular.” And, yes, there will be fireworks. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $12.50-$99. www.PacificSymphony.org
‘Music Under the Stars’ with Pasadena Symphony & Pops
Pack a picnic, blankets and the kids, if you’ve got ’em, and mosey over to Pasadena Symphony & Pops’ annual “Music Under the Stars” concert. The orchestra will be joined by the JPL Chorus, the Donald Brinegar Singers and guest vocalists for an evening of classic show tunes, patriotic favorites and more. Pasadena City Hall Centennial Square, 100 Garfield Ave. 8 p.m. Saturday; gates open at 6 p.m. Free. www.PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org