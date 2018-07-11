Advertisement

Weekend Picks for July 12-15; ABT's 'La Bayadère,' the L.A. Phil's 'Otello' and more

By
Jul 11, 2018 | 1:40 PM
Weekend Picks for July 12-15; ABT's 'La Bayadère,' the L.A. Phil's 'Otello' and more
Gillian Murphy shares the role of Gamzatti in American Ballet Theatre's production of "La Bayadère" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. (Gene Schiavone)

Performing-arts picks for this weekend include American Ballet Theatre’s “La Bayadère,” Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company’s “La Ruta Del Norte,” and Verdi’s “Otello” with the L.A. Philharmonic. Also, “For the Record: Tarantino” takes the stage at the Wallis. And if it’s pop music your looking for, we’ve got the Bangles in downtown L.A. and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in Costa Mesa.

American Ballet Theatre’s ‘La Bayadère’

American Ballet Theatre returns to the Music Center with “La Bayadère.” A temple dancer and a warrior share an ill-fated romance in choreographer Natalia Makarova’s reimagining of composer Ludwig Minkus’ fantastical 19th-century fable set in ancient India. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $38 and up. www.musiccenter.org

Advertisement
‘Otello’ at the Hollywood Bowl

Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic join forces with Los Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and a cohort of singers for a concert performance of “Otello,” Verdi’s operatic adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy of the Moor of Venice. Tenor Russell Thomas sings the lead role. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $14-$195. www.hollywoodbowl.com

Tenor Russell Thomas sings the lead role in the L.A. Phil's concert performance of Verdi's "Otello" at the Hollywood Bowl.
Tenor Russell Thomas sings the lead role in the L.A. Phil's concert performance of Verdi's "Otello" at the Hollywood Bowl. (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
‘For the Record: Tarantino’ at the Wallis

Crime does pay in “For the Record: Tarantino,” a raucous musical revue inspired by such Quentin Tarantino flicks as “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill.” With “Westworld’s” Evan Rachel Wood. Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $55, $65. www.TheWallis.org
The musical revue "For the Record: Tarantino" comes to the Lovelace Studio Theater at the Wallis.
The musical revue "For the Record: Tarantino" comes to the Lovelace Studio Theater at the Wallis. (For the Record)
Grandeza Mexicana dances at the Ford

Viva! Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company marks its 15th anniversary with a remount of the troupe’s hit show “La Ruta Del Norte,” a celebration of the varied cultures of the American Southwest on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. $34-$69. www.FordTheatres.org

Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company will perform two shows at the Ford Theatres this weekend.
Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company will perform two shows at the Ford Theatres this weekend. (Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company)
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons with Pacific Symphony

Walk like a man to see and hear 1960s hitmakers Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons play some of their classic tunes, backed by Pacific Symphony. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday. $40-$75. www.PacificSymphony.org

Frankie Valli will perform with the Four Seasons at the Pacific Amphitheatre backed by the Pacific Symphony.
Frankie Valli will perform with the Four Seasons at the Pacific Amphitheatre backed by the Pacific Symphony. (Hannah Foslien / Getty Images)
The Bangles in downtown L.A.

Walk like an Egyptian to see and hear L.A.-based, 1980s-era rock band the Bangles open this summer’s Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series. Local indie duo Best Coast also performs. Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. Free; reservations required. www.eventbrite.com

Advertisement
Advertisement