Weekend Picks for July 12-15; ABT's 'La Bayadère,' the L.A. Phil's 'Otello' and more

Performing-arts picks for this weekend include American Ballet Theatre’s “La Bayadère,” Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company’s “La Ruta Del Norte,” and Verdi’s “Otello” with the L.A. Philharmonic. Also, “For the Record: Tarantino” takes the stage at the Wallis. And if it’s pop music your looking for, we’ve got the Bangles in downtown L.A. and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in Costa Mesa.