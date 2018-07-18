Weekend picks for July 19-22: REDCAT's NOW Festival, 'Big Sing California' and more

Composer Eric Whitacre is your host with the most — the most vocalists, that is, for “Big Sing California.” Audience members in Los Angeles and five other cities around the state will sing along with the Los Angeles Master Chorale in this concert that will be simulcast between the various venues. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 p.m. Saturday. Free; advance registration required. lamasterchorale.org