Weekend Picks: 'Annie' at the Bowl, 'Sleep' in Grand Park, Raiford Rogers dance and more

Things to do this weekend include a star-studded staging of the musical “Annie” at the Hollywood Bowl, composer Max Richter’s eight-hour concert piece “Sleep” in Grand Park, and Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet at the Luckman Theatre. “Hershey Felder: Beethoven” comes to the Wallis, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band return to Grand Performances, and the Muse/Ique Orchestra mixes things up at the Huntington Library.