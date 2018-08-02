Weekend Picks: 'Titus Andronicus,' 'Waitress,' American Contemporary Ballet and more

Hell hath no fury like Tamora, Queen of the Goths, against the Roman general who done her wrong in “Titus Andronicus.” Independent Shakespeare Company stages the Bard’s bloodiest tragedy as the second offering in the local troupe’s annual Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival. Company co-founder David Melville stars. The Old Zoo at Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; other dates through Sept. 2. Free. www.iscla.org