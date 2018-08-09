Weekend Picks: 'End of the Rainbow,' 'Star Wars' at the Bowl, MixMatch Dance Festival and more

On our radar for the coming weekend are biographical shows about legends Judy Garland and Isadora Duncan, and the first two films in the “Star Wars” saga presented with live orchestra. Plus, there’s the return of the annual dance-stravaganza known as the MixMatch Dance Festival.
Garland bio-musical at Laguna Playhouse
A drug-addicted but indomitable Judy Garland delivers showstopper after showstopper in a series of comeback concerts in late 1960s London in the musical “End of the Rainbow.” Angela Ingersoll stars. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 5:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Sept. 2. $75-$105. www.lagunaplayhouse.com
MixMatch Dance Festival returns
Presented by local dancer-choreographer Amanda Hart’s Hart Pulse Dance Company, the 12th annual MixMatch Dance Festival is a four-day showcase featuring more than two dozen artists and troupes performing in a variety of styles over four distinct programs. The Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $17. www.HartPulseDance.com
‘Star Wars — in Concert’ at the Bowl
The force will be with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and guest conductor David Newman as the orchestra performs John Williams’ scores to accompany screenings of George Lucas’ blockbuster 1977 space opera “Star Wars” and its 1980 sequel, “The Empire Strikes Back.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. “Star Wars,” 8 p.m. Friday; “Empire,” 8 p.m. Saturday. $1-$202. www.hollywoodbowl.com
‘Isadora’ salutes modern dance legend
Isadora Duncan, ill-fated icon of modern dance, is remembered in “Isadora.” Russian ballerina Natalia Osipova stars in this new full-length bio-drama choreographed by the Mariinsky Theatre’s Vladimir Varnava and featuring live music by the Mikhailovsky Orchestra. Segerstrom Center, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. www.scfta.org