Weekend Picks: The Bowl's 'Tchaikovsky Spectacular,' a Temptations musical and more

We’ve got music, dance and theater for your perusal: Tchaikovsky plus pyrotechnics at the Hollywood Bowl, the musical “Ain’t Too Proud” at the Ahmanson, and two dance programs at the Ford. Also, two Critics’ Choice dramas are set to close this weekend, and Muse/Ique Orchestra concludes its season.
‘Tchaikovsky Spectacular’ at the Bowl
Boom! Crack! Boom! For this year’s edition of the “Tchaikovsky Spectacular With Fireworks,” Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic perform a program that includes the Russian composer’s music for “Hamlet” and “Romeo and Juliet” with actors performing scenes from Shakespeare’s tragedies. The USC Trojan Marching Band will help with the climactic “1812 Overture.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $14-$202. www.hollywoodbowl.com
‘Temptations’ musical at the Ahmanson
“My Girl.” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” “Just My Imagination.” They’re just a few of the classic R&B hits from the Motown group saluted in the new bio-musical “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Sept. 30. $30-$145. www.CenterTheatreGroup.org
Two dance shows at the Ford
The Ford hosts two dance shows this weekend. First up, dancer-choreographer Marjani Forté-Saunders performs her evening-length solo work “Memoirs of a ... Unicorn” on two nights. Then szalt (dance co.) premieres “moon&,” a new full-length work performed under a full moon by six female dancers. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood. “Unicorn,” 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $25. “moon&,” 8:30 p.m. Sunday, $25 and $45. www.FordTheatres.org
‘Three Days’ and ‘Milk Wood’ to close
It’s your last weekend to catch these two L.A. Times Critics’ Choice shows: “Three Days in the Country,” Patrick Marber’s update of a classic drama by 19th-century Russian playwright Ivan Turgenev; and “Under Milk Wood,” a stage adaptation of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas’ 1950s-era radio play. “Three Days,” Antaeus Theatre Company, Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $30, $34. www.Antaeus.org. “Under Milk Wood,” Open Fist Theatre Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20. www.openfist.org
‘Forever Flamenco’ at the Fountain
Ole! Ole! Briseyda Zárate and company, with featured dancers Vanessa Albalos and Manuel Gutierrez, perform in a new installment of the monthly series “Forever Flamenco.” The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Sunday. $30-$50. www.fountaintheatre.com
Muse/Ique Orchestra closes season
Rachel Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra is joined by pianist Lara Downes, singer Chester “Chess” Gregory and American Ballet Theatre’s Herman Cornejo and Sarah Lane for “U.S./Routes,” a season-ending program featuring music by Duke Ellington, James Brown, Frank Sinatra and others. Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, Brown Garden Lawn, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. 8 p.m. Saturday. $30-$130. www.huntington.org