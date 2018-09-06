Weekend Picks for Sept. 6-9: 'Bacchae,' 'Ramona,' Harry Connick Jr. and more

The summer is winding down, but there are still plenty of outdoor performances to enjoy, including SITI Company’s take on Euripides’ ancient tragedy “Bacchae,” and Harry Connick Jr. and others in a New Orleans-style celebration at the Bowl. Indoors, you’ll find the Lyris Quartet and others at Boston Court, and at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, there’s the off-Broadway hit “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.”