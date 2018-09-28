Advertisement

L.A. Phil and CicLAvia join forces for Celebrate LA! Here's a guide to Sunday's citywide performances

By Matt Cooper
Sep 28, 2018 | 6:00 AM
All-female mariachi ensemble Las Colibrí is among the myriad acts performing on local stages as part of "Celebrate LA! LA Phil 100 x CicLAvia." (Fernando Galvez)

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, with a little help from the car-free-streets initiative CicLAvia, is throwing the mother of all bashes to celebrate the launch of the orchestra’s 100th season, and guess what? We are all invited.

What follows is a hub-by-hub rundown of what’s happening on each of six area stages on Sunday as part of this massive street festival they’re calling “Celebrate LA! LA Phil 100 x CicLAvia.”

Grand Ave Hub (Grand Avenue between 1st and 3rd streets)

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

MAIN STAGE

8:30 a.m.

Kickoff With Los Angeles Philharmonic Brass, Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) and the Centennial High School Marching Band

9:45-10:30 a.m.

Yoga with Cristina Fernandez and Maestro Aloke Dasgupta Yoga with Indian sitar music

11-11:30 a.m.

Members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic

12-12:40 p.m.

Las Cafeteras Veracruz-style son jarocho music

1:10-1:40 p.m.

The Calder Quartet Classical music for strings

1:40-2:20 p.m.

Phoebe Bridgers L.A.-based indie singer-songwriter

2:50-3:35 p.m.

Poncho Sanchez Grammy-winning Latin jazz artist, bandleader and conguero

4-4:15 p.m.

Jason White & Co. Gospel music

4:15-5 p.m.

DaM-FunK DJ set

6-7:30 p.m.

Pink Martini Old-school jazz and pop

7:30-8:30 p.m.

WDCH Dreams Multimedia artist Refik Anadol projects live 3-D images onto the exterior of Walt Disney Concert Hall

Student musicians from Gustavo Dudamel's Youth Orchestra Los Angeles will perform at the Grand Avenue stage and at other locations throughout Sunday as part of Celebrate LA!
Student musicians from Gustavo Dudamel's Youth Orchestra Los Angeles will perform at the Grand Avenue stage and at other locations throughout Sunday as part of Celebrate LA! (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

DANCE STAGE

10:30-11 a.m.

Bollywood Step Dance with Yogen Indian dance

11:30 a.m.-noon

Cleary Irish Dance Traditional Irish dance

12:40-1:10 p.m.

Kayamanan Ng Lahi Philippine Folk Arts Traditional Filipino dance

2:20-2:50 p.m.

Versa-Style Dance Company Break dancing and hip-hop

3:35-4 p.m.

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani Dancers Traditional Hawaiian dance

5:15-6 p.m.

Lula Washington Dance Theatre L.A.-based contemporary dance company

Lula Washington Dance Theatre will also take part in the festivities in downtown L.A.
Lula Washington Dance Theatre will also take part in the festivities in downtown L.A. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
MacArthur Park Hub (Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles; Park View between Wilshire and 6th, inside Park)

2401 Wilshire Blvd., L.A.

MAIN STAGE

9:40-10:10 a.m.

Taikoproject Japanese drum ensemble

10:45-11:15 a.m.

Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies Female tap dance troupe

11:45 a.m.-12:20 a.m.

Alfredo Rodriguez Cuban jazz pianist

12:20-12:45 p.m.

USC Trojan Marching Band

12:50-1:30 p.m.

YOLA with members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic

2-2:30 p.m.

Convite Oaxaqueño Traditional music of Oaxaca, Mexico

3-3:45 p.m.

Ozomatli Veteran L.A. band mixes rock, Latin, urban, hip-hop and world music

Local heroes Ozomatli will rock the Levitt Pavilion stage in MacArthur Park on Sunday.
Local heroes Ozomatli will rock the Levitt Pavilion stage in MacArthur Park on Sunday. (Matt Roberts / Getty Images)
Koreatown Hub (Wilshire between Western and Serrano)

3731 Wilshire Blvd., L.A.

MAIN STAGE

9:30-10:10 a.m.

Los Angeles Electric 8 Chamber music played on electric guitars

10:45-11:15 a.m.

Members of the L.A. Phil

11:45-12:15 p.m.

Korean Classical Music and Dance Company

12:45-1:15 p.m.

Georgia Anne Muldrow Vocalist blends hip-hop, soul and jazz

1:45-2:30 p.m.

Dustbowl Revival Roots rockers from Venice

3-3:45 p.m.

Dengue Fever Cambodian American pop, surf rock and psychedelia

Dengue Fever, the Cambodian American band fronted by Chhom Nimol, will perform in Koreatown.
Dengue Fever, the Cambodian American band fronted by Chhom Nimol, will perform in Koreatown. (Lauren Dukoff)

OXFORD STAGE

11:15-11:45 a.m., 1:15-1:45 p.m.

Hwarang Youth Drumming Group

12:15-12:45 p.m., 2:30-3 p.m.

Infinite Flow Socially-conscious dance company for those with disabilities

Melrose Hub (Melrose at Windsor)

5555 Melrose Ave., L.A.

9:30-10 a.m., 11-11:30 a.m., 12:30-1 p.m., 2-2:30 p.m.

Leon Mobley and the Djembe West African Drummers and Dancers

10:15-10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., 1:15-1:45 p.m.

Las Colibrí All-female mariachi group

2:30-3:30 p.m.

YOLA & Harmony Project

Hollywood Hub (Vine between Hollywood and Yucca)

1750 Vine St., Hollywood

MAIN STAGE

10-10:45 a.m.

Mehdi Bagheri & Daneshvar Family Ensemble Traditional Persian music

11:15-11:45 a.m.

Rivers Cuomo The Weezer frontman performs with members of the L.A. Phil

12:15-1 p.m.

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra The “Jurassic Park” actor and pianist performs with his jazz band

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis The trumpeter leads his acclaimed ensemble

3-3:45 p.m.

Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca Afro-Cuban music

Jazz trumpeter and bandleader Wynton Marsalis brings his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to the stage in Hollywood.
Jazz trumpeter and bandleader Wynton Marsalis brings his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to the stage in Hollywood. (Fabrice Coffrini / AP)
Hollywood Bowl Hub (off the 101 Freeway at Highland Avenue)

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

KAGAN PATIO STAGE

10-10:45 a.m., 12-12:45 p.m.

Members of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

11-11:45 a.m., 1-1:45 p.m.

YOLA

