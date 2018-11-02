The 2008 economic crash hit L.A.'s cultural institutions hard. 10 years later, many are bouncing back — and thriving

Soon after the crash, the Museum of Contemporary Art turned out to have used nearly all of its endowment; it looked, briefly, that the place might be absorbed into another institution, and it saw years of high-profile departures and erratic management. But it’s still with us, logging 324,000 visitors last year and, at $134 million, its highest endowment ever. During LACMA’s fiscal year 2008 (which concluded before the fall's stock market crash), the museum saw about 825,000 visitors; a decade later, in fiscal year 2018, visitation had jumped to 1.2 million. The Huntington has recently expanded its art galleries and Chinese and Japanese gardens. The LA Opera’s ambitions surged a decade ago, with “The Ring,” numerous new productions, and the Recovered Voices series. In the 2007-08 season, the opera put on 69 productions and sold about 169,000 seats; last season, it sold 114,000 seats for 52 productions. But no one who has seen the recent production of Philip Glass’ “Satyagraha” could say the institution is not presenting impressive work.