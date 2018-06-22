The 99-Seat Beat: 'Slaughter City,' '39 Steps' and more

Why this? Since its inception as an off-the-cuff two-hander in a New York City restaurant, “Pumpboys” has been a durable crowd-pleaser over the decades. The show, written in an era before the phrase “flyover” became a pejorative, is a simplistic sendup of small-town Americana that is affectionate in tone. It likely will appeal to those in the mood for sheer escapism, country-style.