The 99-Seat Beat: L.A.'s small theaters present a Neil Simon classic, an up-and-coming hit by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and more

Why this? The obituaries and appreciations accompanying Simon’s death on Aug. 26 put theater lovers in the mood to see his plays again, and this one, in my opinion, is his best. The central mother-son relationship is particularly touching, one moment in particular, for the beauty and simplicity with which it depicts two lives moving perfectly in step, however briefly. “Broadway Bound,” the third in a trio of particularly personal plays, depicts a young man coming into his own. It was a finalist for the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for drama, although Simon wouldn’t receive that honor until 1991, for “Lost in Yonkers.” Howard Teichman, who is directing for West Coast Jewish Theatre, has studied the Simon canon deeply, having staged several of the playwright’s works.