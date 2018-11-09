The 99-Seat Beat: History takes the stage with the HUAC era, the birth of diverse Boyle Heights and the makings of our fake-reality present

Why this? The husband and wife in Joe Gilford’s “Finks” are fictionalized versions of his parents, Jack and Madeline Gilford. Jack you might remember as the originator of Hysterium in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and Herr Schultz in “Cabaret,” or as Bernie Lefkowitz in the movie “Cocoon.” Madeline also acted and, at the time they met, was organizing fundraisers for progressive causes. She raised money for global cooperation, fair labor, that sort of thing; certainly none of it communist, the younger Gilford says. A schism of belief is wider in the play than in real life, the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based playwright adds, but he wanted to show how the era could cause divides to gape open even within households. Most of all, he wants to convey the “fear and paranoia, betrayal and distrust, and the arbitrary absurdity” of the communist scare. “It was very Kafka-esque.” The couple are portrayed in Rogue Machine’s Los Angeles premiere by husband and wife French Stewart (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) and Vanessa Claire Stewart (Keely Smith in the small-stage sensation “Louis & Keely: Live at the Sahara”). The staging is by Broadway/film/TV director Michael Pressman, a friend of the playwright’s since boyhood and fellow child of the blacklist.