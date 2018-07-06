The 99 Seat Beat: 'Big Fish' at the Chance in Anaheim, free Shakespeare in Griffith Park

The essentials: What happens when you find your soul mate, but the circumstances of life get in the way? Based on the 1945 classic film “Brief Encounter,” this new drama by Stephen Sachs builds on Noel Coward’s screenplay with the casting of deaf actors Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray (both from Deaf West Theatre company’s acclaimed “Big River”) as two married strangers who find a romantic connection during their chance meeting at a train station. Welcoming audiences from the hearing and deaf communities alike, the show is performed simultaneously in spoken English and American Sign Language with the use of open captioning.