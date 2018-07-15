Review: American Ballet Theatre's 'La Bayadère' raises questions of cultural stereotypes amid the classics

The answer is “The Kingdom of the Shades,” a 37-minute interlude midway through this three-hour ballet in which a guilt-stricken warrior dreams that he’s searching for his lost love in the land of the dead. Choreographed with a sublime classical purity, it has become a touchstone for the art and a test of the skill and dedication of every female corps. The sequence doesn’t gain much from being seen in its melodramatic context — and some companies wisely present it as a stand-alone excerpt — but on Saturday, ABT’s 24 bayadères (plus three soloists) proved the highlight of an evening marked by reliable professionalism but little inspiration.