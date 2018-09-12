Review: 'Striking Iron: The Art of African Blacksmiths' shows the delicate artistry of clever metalworkers

One technical section explains the smelting and forging process, in which the artisan’s equipment is itself often ornamented. (The bellows used for pumping air into a fire is likened to human lungs, which explains why carved heads adorn two sets of bellows.) Archaeology traces the historical origins of the forging process, as well as some of the stories told about iron’s place in the cosmologies of multiple African societies. Spiritual implements, tools (especially for agriculture), armaments and percussion instruments each get separate sections.