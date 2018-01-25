In 'Aladdin' national tour, the magic carpet ride hits high gear only with the Genie out of his lamp

We met the Genie at the start of the show, when he provided a flirty introduction to the fictional kingdom of Agrabah, so we don't expect him to be blue, as he is in the 1992 Disney film on which this musical is based. We know he's a man, the actor Michael James Scott, and not an anthropomorphic wisp of smoke. His head is a gleaming dome, his painted-on eyebrows are extreme, and although he's not Robin Williams, who originated the motor-mouthed, wisecracking character onscreen, this Genie clearly knows how to make us laugh. He's fabulous and sassy, and his wide-ranging pop culture references and impersonations have been freshened up for a new generation by the book writer, Chad Beguelin.