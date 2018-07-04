The disturbing meets the sweet in Alex Anderson's new sculptures at Gavlak

Textures are striking. Anderson oscillates between matte and glossy glazes, in a spare palette of black, white and gold. The pieces, on pedestals and on the floor, marry an industrial look — contemporary, sturdy, spare — with ornate, baroque flamboyance. Sloppy craft may be a popular idiom these days, but Anderson opts instead for the pristine and immaculate, even as he draws from a hodgepodge of visual sources: the sprightly, cartoonish forms of the Japanese superflat aesthetic; the oversized frowning lips of blackface minstrelsy; offensive racial stereotypes and saccharine cuteness. Throughout his work, seduction consorts with repulsion, innocence with threat.