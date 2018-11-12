Critic's Notebook: In two local concerts, Alisa Weilerstein shows why she is the next great cellist

Weilerstein’s approach was to make every measure live in the moment, each a new thought that crossed her mind and proved as surprising to her as to us. Often, that meant she would enthusiastically rush into the repeat, the first time having so enthused her that she just had to go back a second time to find out what else there was, what it would be like if something adamant would be just as irresistible if it were frolicsome. The loud could be soft; the slow, fast.