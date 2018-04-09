Alison Saar turns things 'Topsy Turvy' at L.A. Louver

Hair has long served as a charged carrier of identity in Saar's work. It's been central as form, subject and metaphor in the work of Lorna Simpson, Sonya Clark and others. For Saar, hair is one of several parts of the body — especially the black, female body — where the personal, political and poetic converge. Skin — often sheathed in hammered tin — is another. And eyes, another. The eyes of nearly all of Saar's sculptures are open, but their focus seems turned inward, as if the figures are protecting a deep, inner power by not giving up their gaze.