Amanda Peet, playwright: How the actress became the author of the Geffen's upcoming premiere

“My mom and my husband and the OB were like, ‘She’s here!’ and I had pushed and pushed and pushed and I felt this elation, and I could feel her head, and I looked between my legs and the OB was like, ‘Now you just have to get the shoulders out,’ ” Peet says, throwing in the caveat that low blood pressure prevented her from receiving a full epidural to ease the pain. “That’s how I felt with this play on more than one occasion, and now it’s really mortifying to look back and to know that I thought I was finished.”