Review: A fast-food worker fights to be an 'American Hero,' but big business has her sandwiched

In the last 2½ years, L.A. has witnessed New York-based Wohl’s work in the cross-continental explorations of “Barcelona” and the wellness-center pondering of “Small Mouth Sounds.” She states her themes amusingly and good-naturedly in “American Hero,” but her ideas run this way and that, often petering out well short of insight. Director James Eckhouse and his cast approach the material with such gusto, though, that you might not notice or care.