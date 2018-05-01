Amy Schumer scores a Tony Award nomination

She's won an Emmy and has been up for a Grammy and a Golden Globe. Now Amy Schumer will vie for a bit of Broadway gold: a Tony Award.
The actress earned a Tony nomination Tuesday for her Broadway debut in "Meteor Shower," the comedy written by Steve Martin and co-starring Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti and Jeremy Shamos. In the category of lead actress in a play, Schumer will face off against Glenda Jackson for "Three Tall Women," Condola Rashad for "Saint Joan" and Lauren Ridloff for "Children of a Lesser God."
In his review of "Meteor Shower," Los Angeles Times critic Charles McNulty noted that Schumer "incites happy tittering the moment she walks onstage." But the laughs the actress is able to generate, McNulty wrote, can't alleviate the nagging sense that "Meteor Shower" is a Broadway experiment, a test of "whether contemporary star power can override feeble playwriting."
Other reviews were mixed. Sara Holdren of Vulture raved that Schumer walks away with the show, bringing "a confident, fully committed nuttiness" to her Broadway debut. But Jesse Green of the New York Times said Schumer is "unable to create much of a character" given the material she's provided.
The production opened Nov. 29 and closed Jan. 21. Schumer recently saw her movie "I Feel Pretty" open with decent U.S. ticket sales but had to miss the London premiere because of a kidney infection.
