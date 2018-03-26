'Angels in America,' the right play for our fractious times

The person sitting next to me at the theater helped me through her compassionate presence. I invited Rhea Cohen, the mother of a friend of mine, Adam Balzano, who died in 1993 at age 29. She was his primary caretaker, his stalwart ally and his heartbroken champion throughout his illness. Her grief led her to activism. She was a member of a group of mothers who banded together to advocate for their children and the children of other mothers battling AIDS. Death only deepened the bonds and determination of these women.