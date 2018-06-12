When will 'Band's Visit' and 'Harry Potter' come to your city? Tour updates for the biggest Tony winners

If you were hoping to see tours of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (winner of six Tonys) or “Angels in America” (winner of three), you’ll have to wait. Representatives for “Harry Potter” told The Times: “Aside from the Broadway production currently running in New York and the original West End production currently running in London, the only other future production announced at this time is the one set to premiere in Australia at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre in early 2019.”