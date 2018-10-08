Critic's Notebook: Is Banksy bursting an inflated auction balloon?

This is how auction-watcher Lee Rosenbaum put it on her CultureGrrl blog in the spring: “Bargains are struck in advance with third-party guarantors who ensure (for a fee and/or a share of the proceeds) that high-priced works will sell, either to them or to someone who steps in at a level where the guarantor can step aside. These are not public auctions, as traditionally understood; they’re private arrangements, in which the public consummation is often a foregone conclusion.”