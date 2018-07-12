Review: A life told in tall tales; 'Big Fish' at the Chance Theater

A big, technologically flashy production of “Big Fish” got pummeled on Broadway in 2013 and closed after not quite four months. The Chance is presenting an alternate version developed in 2015. The cast is reduced (14 performers), with orchestrations for six players. Librettist John August, who also wrote the 2003 screenplay, based on Daniel Wallace’s novel, and composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa, whose other main Broadway score is “The Addams Family,” also retooled the story a bit, as well as the song lineup.