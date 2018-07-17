5 California cities singing simultaneously? It's the Master Chorale's 'Big Sing'

The largest of these is “Virtual Choir 4: Fly to Paradise,” which contains 8,409 videos from 5,905 people in 101 different countries. These projects provided the inspiration for “Big Sing California,” which will be livestreamed on the Big Sing California website so anyone in the world can watch. Songs to be performed include original choral compositions by Whitacre as well as popular favorites including “Lean on Me” and “Hey Jude.” A full list is available online.