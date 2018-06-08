'Bordertown Now': At Pasadena Playhouse, Culture Clash brings its brand of comedy to the wall

Culture Clash could have made this material into a documentary. Their choice to write a play suggests that they wanted to explore the various borderlands the theater opens up — between fact and fiction, between satire and agitprop, between 1998 and 2018. The show doesn’t always keep its footing. But even its missteps reinforce the message that the person who tells a story gets to decide who’s the villain and who’s the hero. The question, in our fractured culture, is whether anybody who doesn’t already agree will be listening.