The world is ending, so come to the 'Cabaret'

Metaphorically, the nightclub is Germany at the time — or, at least, as it might seem to a young, foreign writer in search of adventure, in keeping with the story’s roots in British writer Christopher Isherwood’s semi-autobiographical Berlin tales. Presiding over the nightly party is an emcee who is seductive, slightly ominous and, in this version, almost magical. As portrayed by Alex Nee, he seems to embody the Weimar Republic in its death gasps, his breathtakingly inventive performances turning flippantly angry and his behavior growing zombie-like as things deteriorate.