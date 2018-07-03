This Candy Store wasn't a candy store: Remembering a California gallery that made art stars

As evidenced by a roomful of archival material — correspondence, snapshots, exhibition announcements — such welcoming informality pervaded McHugh's enterprise. Hers was no sterile white box, nor was the art she gravitated toward coolly minimal or headily conceptual. She decried what she called "Kool-Aid art" that was thin, low-risk and easy to swallow. "If I'm going to drink, I want wine," she said, "and if I'm going to look at art, it's got to have a kick."