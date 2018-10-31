A chameleonic Cate Blanchett materializes in Julian Rosefeldt's 'Manifesto' at Hauser & Wirth gallery

The actress, in a hot pink blazer and jeans, steps gingerly into the pitch-black gallery, blinking as her eyes adjust to the darkness. She’s seeing this incarnation of the installation — its West Coast debut — for the first time and surveys the cavernous space with Rosefeldt as if bewildered at first, or possibly overwhelmed by the drama and potency of the artwork. Her disorientation is understandable: The glowing film screens hang from the ceiling in the darkness, as if floating midair, or are mounted to separate walls. The visuals are lush and textured; the blaring audio, as all the characters prattle on at once, is cacophonous, a disconcerting jumble of disparate declarations, diatribes and calls to action.