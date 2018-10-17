DabsMyla brightens up L.A. streets with joyful murals. Now it's getting a show of its own

"Things That Can't Be Seen," which opens Saturday in Beverly Grove and runs through Nov. 11, begins on an exterior wall facing Crescent Heights Boulevard that is abloom with a new mural; it extends into the pebble-floored space that was once Taschen Gallery. Large paintings of flowers line back walls. Florist Amelia Posada of Birch & Bone worked with DabsMyla to build large, colorful installations that merge fake and real nature. Throughout, paintings depict fictional characters with details from the artists' real lives dropped like Easter eggs into scenes where the outdoors creep indoors.