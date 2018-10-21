Review: Danielle Agami's 'Old/News' blends fresh and familiar at Temple Israel of Hollywood

Sometimes Agami’s shenanigans can feel like absurdist parlor tricks, but she performs with enough of a wink and a nod that they can be forgiven. They actually punctuate a loose narrative: Agami introduces herself as if on a first date, pulls Ate9 executive director Jordan Klitzke in to dance with her (awkwardly) — and when that doesn’t work out — tosses him aside and turns to chocolate. This is comfort food, breakup-style, and perhaps more pleasurable than an out-of-sync partner.