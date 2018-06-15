UC Irvine students offer a 'Bittersweet Farewell' to a beloved professor and dance pioneer

Though he was always busy with commissions and non-university projects — in the 1990s he was a resident choreographer for Limón Dance Company and choreographed the Broadway production of “It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues” — the Etude Ensemble became his primary creative outlet at the end of his life. And his students were devoted to him: When the administration considered not renewing his contract in 2016, students launched a petition drive that became a national campaign and that forced the department to allow him back.