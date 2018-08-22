Review: Itzhak Perlman shows his staying power at 50th Hollywood Bowl anniversary

The concerto has never been out of Perlman’s active repertory. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s played it with every major orchestra in the world. Nor would I be surprised if he’s given many an inspired performance, like on that recording with Previn, or phoned it in, which he can also do. His interpretation has not changed very much, just his age, his celebrity (he’s the subject of a recent feature documentary) and his notoriously high fees.