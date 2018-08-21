For one family of artists, the separation of children from parents stirs haunting memories

Eddie’s loudest piece is “Holbein en Crenshaw.” He grew up near Pico and Crenshaw boulevards, so he takes the imprints of trees there or in places with large Central American communities like in Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Highland Park and Pico-Union. He renders the bark, with its natural and human-made marks, with rubber and wood glue. In one piece, a yellow mark across the middle reveals itself from one angle to be a skull, a reference to German painter Hans Holbein the Younger’s 1533 piece “The Ambassadors,” in which a black and white smudge near the bottom of the scene looks like a skull.