Review: 'Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography' at the Getty Museum reveals the limits of the art form

The staged indifference of these and other models is fashion photography’s defining modern motif, start to finish. It italicizes how First Lady Melania Trump caused a storm of outrage this summer – before and after a Texas trip to witness the cruel immigrant crisis her husband generated at the border – by wearing an inexpensive Zara jacket with the phrase “I really don’t care, do u?” scrawled across the back. The former model’s calculated pose encapsulated the motif in a century of fashion photography.