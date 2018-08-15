Frank Gehry unveils designs for L.A. Phil's youth concert hall in Inglewood

“I joined El Sistema and learned firsthand that music has the power to change people’s lives,” Dudamel said in the announcement Wednesday. “Now the L.A. Phil is doing just that through YOLA. We know that our engagement with young people in our classes in the Rampart District or East L.A. is every bit as important as our involvement with the audiences in Walt Disney Concert Hall. In fact, one side of what we do is incomplete without the other.”