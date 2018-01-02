Which museums are taking part in the upcoming free-admission day? Here's the complete list

The Museums Free-for-All is back: This year the special day for free admission to dozens of Southern California institutions is set for Jan. 28.
The goal is to get the public into museums and galleries so people can see the kinds of fine offerings on display all year round. The event is organized by a group called SoCal Museums, composed of representatives from museums across the Los Angeles region.
Whether you’re interested in 20th century masters of painting, arts and crafts, natural history, automotive wonders, botany or music, there is a museum that fits the bill. If you start early and stay late, you might even find time to visit more than one.
Participating museums (with regular adult admission prices noted):
Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park ($10-$14)
Columbia Memorial Space Center, Downey ($3-$5)
Craft and Folk Art Museum, Mid-Wilshire ($5-$7)
Descanso Gardens, La Cañada Flintridge ($6-$9)
Grammy Museum, downtown L.A. ($10.95-$12.95)
Japanese American National Museum, downtown L.A., via janm.org/freeforall ($6-$12)
Kidspace Children’s Museum, Pasadena ($3-$14)
La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, Mid-Wilshire, general admission only via tarpits.org/freeforall ($12-$15)
Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Mid-Wilshire ($16-$25)
Museum of Contemporary Art, downtown L.A. ($8-$15)
Museum of Tolerance, Pico-Robertson ($12.50-$15.50)
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Exposition park, via nhm.org/freeforall ($12-$15)
Orange County Museum of Art, Newport Beach ($7.50-$10)
Pasadena Museum of California Art ($5-$7)
Petersen Automotive Museum ($13-$16)
Riverside Art Museum ($3-$5)
Santa Barbara Museum of Art ($6-$10)
Skirball Cultural Center (Noah’s Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are first-come, first-served) ($9-$12)
Zimmer Children’s Museum ($7.50)
Usually free (and participating in the Free-for-All)
Annenberg Space for Photography, Century City
The Broad, downtown L.A.
California African American Museum, Exposition Park
California Science Center (excludes Imax films and the “Body Worlds: Pulse” exhibition; timed reservation with fee is required for Space Shuttle Endeavour)
Forest Lawn Museum, Glendale
Fowler Museum at UCLA, Westwood
Getty Center, Brentwood
Getty Villa, Pacific Palisades (timed tickets required; getty.edu)
Hammer Museum, Westwood
Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, downtown
La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, downtown L.A.
Museum of Latin American Art, Long Beach (always free on Sundays)
The Paley Center for Media (free, with a suggested donation of $10)
Palm Springs Art Museum
Pomona College Museum of Art
Sunnylands Center & Gardens (excludes tours of the historic house and grounds), Rancho Mirage
University Art Museum, Cal State Long Beach
USC Fisher Museum (open Jan. 27 instead of Jan. 28)
SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »
See all of our latest arts news and reviews at latimes.com/arts.
ALSO
A lifetime of painting lost in the Thomas fire
Turn the Korean DMZ into a bridge of peace? Why major artists say the idea isn't crazy
Colleges construct buildings that look straight out of Harry Potter's world