King Tut gets a remodel: How conservators are trying to protect the tomb from tourists

"It tells us something archaeologically about the tomb," Agnew said. "It tells us that the tomb was certainly sealed when it was wet. Tutankhamen was 19 when he died. He wasn't expected to die. They hastily overhauled a smaller tomb, hastily entombed him, and sealed it up. Not only was there wet plaster in the walls, there was lots of organic material — wood and flower offerings, all of which contain moisture and promote microbiological growth."