Gustavo Dudamel: Worlds of emotion in 19 pictures

Gustavo Dudamel’s face often says it all. As The Times looks back at the year in pictures, some of the most animated images of 2017 are from the Los Angeles Philharmonic's Aug. 22 performance of Gustav Holst's "The Planets" at the Hollywood Bowl. Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto was the soloist, but you didn’t have to hear the music to sense the drama of Holst’s trip through our galaxy — from the ferocious opening "Mars, the Bringer of War," to the somber "Venus, the Bringer of Peace," to a weighty "Saturn" and a light and bright "Mercury." Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin captured the journey through Dudamel, who reflected a universe of feeling in these 19 frames.