'Hamilton' is here: A sneak peek at the landmark musical's arrival in L.A.
Wait for it? No more. “Hamilton” is here. Let the countdown begin.
Three days. Seventy-two hours. Four thousand, three-hundred and twenty minutes. No matter how you put it, the wait for the first Los Angeles performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s landmark musical has been a long time coming for “Ham” fans. At long last, the first preview will be 8 p.m. Friday, in advance of opening night Aug. 16.
The Times will begin rolling out extensive coverage on Wednesday. Behind-the-scenes features on the production’s arrival, cast interviews, plus coverage of the opening night scene all will be posted to our “Hamilton” story gallery in the days to come.
