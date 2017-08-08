'Hamilton' is here: A sneak peek at the landmark musical's arrival in L.A.

Wait for it? No more. “Hamilton” is here. Let the countdown begin.

Three days. Seventy-two hours. Four thousand, three-hundred and twenty minutes. No matter how you put it, the wait for the first Los Angeles performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s landmark musical has been a long time coming for “Ham” fans. At long last, the first preview will be 8 p.m. Friday, in advance of opening night Aug. 16.

The Times will begin rolling out extensive coverage on Wednesday. Behind-the-scenes features on the production’s arrival, cast interviews, plus coverage of the opening night scene all will be posted to our “Hamilton” story gallery in the days to come.

Until then, a sneak peek: exclusive photos of preparation inside the room where it happens, the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Check back for regular updates at latimes.com/hamilton.

Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times Parts of the "Hamilton" set arrive in unmarked trucks at 4:45 a.m. one recent morning. Parts of the "Hamilton" set arrive in unmarked trucks at 4:45 a.m. one recent morning. (Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Inside, crews move equipment and begin technical preparations at the 2,700-seat theater. Inside, crews move equipment and begin technical preparations at the 2,700-seat theater. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times A blockbuster hit, ready for unboxing. A blockbuster hit, ready for unboxing. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times On a banner outside, the silhouettes of the Schuyler sisters set the scene on Hollywood Boulevard. On a banner outside, the silhouettes of the Schuyler sisters set the scene on Hollywood Boulevard. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. CAPTION Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). CAPTION Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are." Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are."

craig.nakano@latimes.com

Twitter: @cnakano