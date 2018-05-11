'Hamilton' tickets aren't so impossible for the musical's Segerstrom run in Costa Mesa

“Hamilton” ticket-buying frenzies may be legendary: the swiftly sold-out shows, the unwieldy lines, the digital ticket lotteries, the third-party ticket prices that soar into the thousands of dollars.

But Southern California fans of the hit musical, listen up: You have another chance. After its run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre last summer, the national tour has opened at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. And there are still seats available.

A spot-check late Thursday showed tickets ranging from $80 to $200 were gone, but plenty of seats were available for $200 to $300, as were premium orchestra seats running upward of $700.

The popular #Ham4Ham digital lottery is also back. Forty orchestra seats will be sold for $10 apiece through the lottery for every performance. The lottery will take place two days before each performance and is accessible through the Hamilton app or hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

Regular tickets are available at scfta.org or at the box office: (714) 556-2787. The Costa Mesa run ends May 27.

You can see behind-the-scenes features and video discussions with the musical’s creative team in our “Hamilton” story gallery.

