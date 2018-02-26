In 'Happiest Song Plays Last,' good intentions come with some off-key notes

The play continues to make music central to the trilogy's architectonics. The embracing sound of Puerto Rican folk is as important to "The Happiest Song Plays Last" as Bach is to "Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue" and John Coltrane's dissonance jazz is to "Water by the Spoonful." Nelson González plays both the classical guitar and the cuatro (described in the play as "Puerto Rico's national instrument, much like the guitar but with a metallic twang") in scenes that evoke heritage, tradition, community and family — all that ballasts the characters' buffeted lives.