Review: At the Hollywood Bowl, 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' concert highlights the magic of the music

Watching as the carriages from the Beauxbaton Academy fly over Hogwards and the ship from Durmstrang rises from the lake, it is impossible to not, for perhaps the 16 millionth time, wonder at the vividness of J.K. Rowling’s imagination and the dedication of the team that brought her world to the screen. The films, like the books, hold up to multiple experiences. The Great Hall is still amazing, the cast is still enchanting, the magic still magical, Voldemort remains one of the creepiest villains created and Alan Rickman, as Severus Snape, still has the best consonant usage in American film (“Don’t. Lie. To me.”)